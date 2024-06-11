Knitting across the city

Knitters and crocheters took a ride on one of Christchurch's historic trams to celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day.

The global event takes place every year on the second Saturday of June.

It encourages people with a love for the craft to come together in a public place to knit and crochet items as they meet new people.

Photo: Emily O'Hagan

Ninja knitter Sally Brown organised the 'Knit on the tram' event, which she believes offers a range of benefits.

"It's about, you know, making beautiful things - the gloves, the scarf and things like that but it's about getting together with other people.

"You don't have to knit, I mean, you don't have to chat, you can just knit, you can chat and knit, it's about well-being really and that's why it's so popular now."

The knitting crew enjoyed a free loop on the tram, before continuing onto Turanga library for a cup of a tea and a scone.

Photo: Emily O'Hagan

Community organisation Volunteering Canterbury also joined the fun. It was the conclusion to their 'Knit for purpose' initiative, which saw volunteers create blankets by knitting small squares together.

Knit for purpose organiser Tammy Dodgshun said Volunteering Canterbury works with a number of organisations that will benefit from the initiative.

"They might be elderly, people in hospitals, neo-nates, single-parent families and these blankets will be donated to those organisations to pass on to those people."

Along with the comradeship, the event produced hundreds of beanies, scarves, blankets and booties across the city, ready to keep people warm through the winter months.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air