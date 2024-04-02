Landmark cafe builds resilience after fires, doubles parking capacity

Sign of Kiwi cafe owner Eric Devos. Photo: RNZ / Caleb Fotheringham

The owner of a landmark Christchurch cafe says it has emerged from the Port Hills fire more resilient.

The Sign of the Kiwi cafe overlooks the city from Summit Rd. It was closed during the large Valentine's Day fire, which broke out in the valley below and covered 650ha.

Owner Eric Devos said the cafe has now survived two major fires and he was looking forward to welcoming more customers with a new car park.

A helicopter works to extinguish the fire on the Port Hills on February 14, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

"The fire was a bit further than it was in 2017 [but] you're always worried, you know, I mean we had no power for a couple of days.

"We had to close for a couple of days but in the bigger scheme, it's nothing."

The cafe was also closed for about two days after the 2017 Port Hills fire.

The Sign of the Kiwi sits at the intersection between Summit and Dyers Pass Rds on the Port Hills.

Devos said the new car park will double its parking capacity and help reduce congestion around the difficult hill intersection the cafe sits above.

For years the cafe has only had 11 parks, despite drawing up to 400 hundred customers a day, particularly on the weekends.

The Sign of the Kiwi cafe and bar. Photo: Facebook / Sign of the Kiwi

"It gets pretty busy here on a beautiful Sunday or Saturday and there is a lot of car movement and people not sure where to park, [whether] they should park on the side of the road ... so it gets a bit messy."

Devos said a new car park 200 metres away would double capacity and help ease the parking mess.

He believed it was due to open soon, complete with a sealed path to the cafe entrance.