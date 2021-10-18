List of issues outlined by new city councillor

Celeste Donovan won the Coastal Ward by-election. Photo: John Cosgrove

Tsunami evacuation routes and the slowness of earthquake legacy repairs top the list of issues facing new Christchurch city councillor Celeste Donovan.

"Initially I’ll need to spend time getting up to speed on the issues affecting both the ward and the city," she said.

Donovan won the Coastal Ward by-election replacing James Daniels who resigned.

She received 1507 of the 5234 votes cast.

Donovan said planned repairs and upgrades to the Pages Rd bridge, Hawke St and New Brighton Rd, known tusnami evacuation routes, will happen soon and she wanted residents to have real input on the placement and design of the new roads.

When the Kaikoura earthquake struck in 2016 there was a lot of confusion from people living near the coast who feared a tsunami. Roads leading away from the coast were quickly clogged.

“These roads provide vital evacuation routes and the community needs confidence that these changes will enable this.

“As a private citizen, I didn’t have access to the plans for the upgrade of the streets around the bridge, but now I can review them and prepare for their release shortly.

“I want to be able to talk with the community about the upgrades,” she said.

Her other priority will be to seek clearer information on the completion of earthquake legacy issues.

“Many of the repairs are long overdue and the community has fought hard for these repairs and want no further delays.”

Donovan believes council can do a better job of engaging and communicating with communities.

“We need to improve access to decision makers, reform outdated systems, and encourage active citizenship.

“Low voter turnout in the recent election is a clear sign that something needs to change.

“The next few months will be critical for communities here as there is lots happening and people need to feel that their opinions count.’’