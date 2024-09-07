Long-awaited pathway to sea under way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Work is progressing on the first phase of Christchurch’s long-awaited 'City to Sea' Pathway.
The 11km-long, 4-metre-wide shared walking and cycling pathway follows the Ōtākaro Avon River through the red zone from the central city to New Brighton.
Due to its length, the pathway is set to be constructed in three stages - the first a $7.6 million western section running from Fitzgerald Ave out to Kerrs Reach.
About 80,000 mostly native trees and shrubs will be planted along the pathway and riverbanks.
Officials hope their bold plan to regenerate the 602ha red zone area in the heart of East Christchurch will be a lasting legacy for the city and on par with the creation of Hagley Park by Christchurch's forebearers.
The first stage of the pathway should be completed by the end of the year, with the next two sections due to be finished by late 2025.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air