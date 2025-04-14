Looking for some low cost school holiday activities?

Are you looking for something fun to do with the kids over the school holidays but don't want it to cost a fortune? Here's a list of free or low-cost activities to keep them busy.

City Nature Challenge

Take part and attend a guided walk, talk or workshop and observe the natural world around you as part of the City Nature Challenge. The City Nature Challenge events will be underway throughout the month of April.

Check out the Feather in your Capture Exhibition at Linwood Library and Papanui Library throughout the month and hear Leanne Buchan talk about the exhibition at Papanui Library on the 27th. Pop into Fendalton Library to explore the Natural NZ Photography Exhibition on the 15th and 22nd and read the stories of locals at Upper Riccarton Library until the 28th. Drop in to see live stick insects, cool museum specimens and sea creatures with Dr Morgane Merien on the 14th at Fendalton Library, Matatiki Hornby Centre on the 16th, Linwood Library on the 22nd, and Papanui Library on the 24th.

Photo: ccc.govt.nz/news-and-events/whats-on/programme/124

Create nature on a t-shirt aton the 16th,on the 23rd andon the 24th.at the Climate Action Campus on the 25th, and find out what’s living in theandon the 26th.

View the full City Nature Challenge programme on our website.

Kia auaha Make it

Kia auaha - Make and create at six central city locations these school holidays! Create leaf boats, theatre masks, mosaics, wiggly sculptures, invent a machine and more as part of a school holiday trail.

Venture through the city and discover Te Māra Huaota o Waipapa Christchurch Botanic Gardens, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, Tūranga, Teece Museum of Classical Antiques, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora and Canterbury Museum. Pick up a free booklet from any of the venues and follow the trail until Sunday 27 April. Find more information on What's On or the Facebook event page.

Walking Festival

Explore the beauty of our city and its surroundings through a variety of inspiring walks suitable for all ages and abilities as part of the Walking Festival. Discover the cultural play trail in the central city, go on a bear hunt through Mairehau, explore Dallington’s red zone history, discover the fairies and meet the Gruffalo at Bottle Lake Forest, stroll among towering trees at Christchurch Adventure Park Village, and more.

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Arts Centre School Holiday Programme

The 2025 Walking Festival will be held from Saturday 12 April to Sunday 27 April with over 40 walks.

Enjoy holiday fun while soaking up the Arts Centre’s North Quad’s heritage setting. Check out the fun-filled School Holiday Programme packed with music, movies, arts, circus, dance and more.

Hunt for mini Shakespeare figures hidden around the gallery, learn how to weave a flax flower, watch Lady and the Tramp or The Sound of Music, take circus classes, sing Music with Michal or decorate fudge – to name a few!

Discover Herstory: Super Sleuth Quest

Step into history and uncover the inspiring stories of suffrage heroes in this interactive Super Sleuth Quest. This activity will introduce historical figures including the extraordinary suffragist leader Kate Sheppard, Sir John Hall her suffrage ‘carpet knight,’ suffrage colleague Ada Wells and Kate’s faithful friend, Alfred Saunders.

Photo: ccc.govt.nz/news-and-events/whats-on/event/discover-herstory-super-sleuth-quest

Holiday writing workshop (10-14yo)

Dress up and explore the museum to find hidden clues then piece together the stories of these trailblazing characters and their fight for equality and civil rights for all citizens. This quest will be on at Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House from 10.30am – midday on 17, 18, 24 and 27 April for a $5 fee.

Author and educator Kay Wieck takes Bill Hammond’s artwork as poetic inspiration in a one-day writing workshop for young writers aged 10-14 years. All materials are provided and bookings are essential.

Come along to one of the $15 sessions at Christchurch Art Gallery from 10.30am – 12.30pm on 22, 23 and 24 April.

Compost Crew: Worm Wranglers Wanted

Learn how worms help break down food scraps with Richmond Community Garden, while creating your own mini worm farm to take home! Come along to the Botanic Gardens from 10am – 1pm 12 April for a fun and interactive session to explore the magic of worms and composting

Learn why worms are nature’s best recyclers and how composting helps reduce waste and nourish our gardens. Get hands-on making your own worm farm to take home and start your own composting adventure.

Crosbie Park Streamside Working Bees

Join the Friends of Crosbie Park to enhance the park and stream with a working bee. Prior to the annual planting day in August, take part in a maintenance day with weeding and watering at Crosbie Park.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet like-minded people, contribute to your community and nurture the local ecosystem. Come along to this working bee from 9.30 – 10.30am Tuesday 15 April.