Lyttelton police station burglars snapped

These are the brazen burglars who allegedly broke into the Lyttelton police station last month, stealing a police cap and high-visibility jacket.
Police released the photos from the security cameras at the station.
The offenders have not yet been identified.
Three occupants try to get into the station building before breaking into the police garage next door.
Sergeant Anna Partridge said the offenders broke the security camera on the station building before going to the garage.
She said it was likely the offenders were not from Lyttelton and lived outside the area.
The car was stolen in Christchurch where it was later found.
“We’ve now increased security in the garage area as a result,” said Partridge.
Lyttelton police are currently located in four separate temporary buildings as a result of the earthquakes.
• Anyone with information about the break-in should contact police on 105 and reference file number P052930460 or call Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.
- By Tony Simons