Man arrested with gun in Chch

Photo: file

A man has been arrested and a loaded firearm seized after he evaded police in Christchurch.

Christchurch Metro Response Manager Inspector Leairne Dow said when officers tried to pull over the vehicle the man was in on Quinns Road in Shirley about 2.45pm on Tuesday the driver fled.

The 35-year-old Christchurch man was found a short time later and arrested after police stopped a separate vehicle on Bower Ave in which he was a passenger.

A loaded firearm was located in the vehicle and was seized.

The alleged offender has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, January 16.

He faces charges of failing to stop, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and driving while disqualified.