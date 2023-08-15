Man charged over Yanfei Bao homicide in court; pleads not guilty

A man accused of murdering missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has appeared in court this afternoon and pleaded not guilty, as police hunt for a spade and clothes in relation to their investigation.

Bao was last seen alive on July 19, when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St, Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through it.

A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Since then, police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere using search experts over ground, water and in the sky.

A 52-year-old Bryndwr man was charged with kidnapping Bao.

This morning, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said he had been charged with murder.

The Herald earlier revealed the man had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

The man appeared in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon before Judge Kevin Phillips.

Police are seeking the tracksuit pictured in relation to the investigation. Photo: Supplied

A charging document in court alleges that the man murdered Bao on July 19.

Court security reserved 10 seats in the public gallery for Bao’s family to witness proceedings today.

Wearing orange prison attire, the man appeared from custody in the dock with the assistance of an interpreter.

Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn began by acknowledging Bao’s family in court.

Through a defence lawyer, the man entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder, as well as denying the charge of kidnapping.

Judge Phillips remanded him in custody to appear at the High Court in Christchurch on September 1.

When discussing the matter of name suppression, the man’s lawyer said: “At this stage, we simply do not know enough. This man has no ability to understand English nor can he read English.”

He said the media had reported on the incident nearly every day and naming his client at this stage could be “prejudicial”.

Judge Phillips accepted that the case was “high profile” and acknowledged the role media play in reporting on court matters but granted the man interim name suppression until his next court appearance and declined media applications to take photos of the defendant.

The defendant faced the judge throughout proceedings, nodding every so often as his interpreter translated what was being said.

Yanfei Bao’s family is also expected to travel to New Zealand from China, police confirmed. Photo: Supplied

Police investigating Bao’s disappearance are also appealing for information from the public in relation to a tracksuit, top, and spade and have released images of the items.

“Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area sometime from approximately midday on Wednesday 19 July, to about 5pm Saturday 22 July,” Reeves said.

“The spade is brand new.

“Anyone that saw someone acting in an unusual manner or can assist Police in locating the whereabouts of the tracksuit, the top, and spade, is asked to please to contact police.”

Police’s Specialist Search Group will today be back in farmland in Greenpark, south of Christchurch, conducting further searches as part of the investigation.

Yesterday, Reeves said police had temporarily paused the search while further areas of interest could be prepared for search activity.

“Over the past several weeks, we have committed significant resources to searching areas of interest, including waterways south of Christchurch.

“Police remain committed to locating Ms Bao and returning her to her family.”

Reeves said last week over 280 pieces of information have been provided.

“There’s brilliant information from the public.”

The officer in charge of the search for Operation Helo, Detective Brent Menzies, earlier told the Herald a “significant amount of time and resource” has been put into the search and there’s no plan to pull back.

“Everyone recognises the importance and everyone is sticking their hands up to help.

“At the end of the day, we just want some answers and something to give back to Yanfei’s family so they can have some closure.”

Bao’s family earlier issued a statement thanking family, friends, and the general public for the “outpouring of kind words and unwavering support following the disappearance of their beloved wife and mother.

“The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and the Bao family cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through Givealittle.”

The family also expressed their “sincere appreciation” to the police for their “invaluable support and relentless dedication” in the search for Bao.

“The family urges anyone with information that could assist the police in locating Yanfei to come forward as soon as possible.

“Their only desire is to have her returned to them, so they can find closure and begin the grieving process.”

The family also encouraged everyone to cherish their loved ones and express their feelings openly.

“Go home tonight and tell all those you hold dear that you love and cherish them,” Bao’s husband Paul Gooch said.

Reeves earlier said staff were “dedicated” to piecing together the circumstances of the investigation.

Police remained interested in any information relating to sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on July 20, the day after Bao was reported missing.

Bao was last seen about 10am on Trevor St in Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a home.

Anyone who saw Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm on the day she disappeared is urged to contact police, she said. The car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house.

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

By Sam Sherwood and Emily Moorhouse