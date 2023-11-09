Man in critical condition after incident outside Bealey Ave motel

A man is in a critical condition after a reported stabbing at a central Christchurch motel. Photo: George Heard

A man has been hospitalised with a stab wound after an altercation outside a central Christchurch motel in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to an incident outside the Aotea Motel on Bealey Ave at 12.18am on Thursday.

The Herald understands there had been an altercation between two men and one man was stabbed.

Police say the person was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating. Photo: George Heard

Hato Hone St John say they were called at 12.23am this morning, responding with an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and one manager.

“The crew assessed one patient at the scene, transporting them to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition,” a spokesperson said.

A scene guard is in place this morning at the motel.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstance,” a police spokesperson said.

It’s understood they are still looking for the suspected offender.

An area has been cordoned off by police tape while small yellow markers have been placed by police scene examination officers.