Man hit by truck taken to Christchurch for specialist care

Emergency services attend an accident in North Dunedin yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A pedestrian who was hit by a truck in Dunedin yesterday has been taken to Christchurch for specialist care.

Passers-by performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man who was critically injured after being hit by the truck in North East Valley.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the incident at the intersection of North Rd and Northumberland St, about 4.10pm.

St John staff treated the patient at the scene who was then taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokeswoman said.

Today the Southern District Health Board confirmed the patient was transferred to a hospital in Christchurch yesterday for specialist care.

A witness said the patient was a man.

He had lost a lot of blood and bystanders were performing CPR before emergency services arrived.

A group of people were huddled around a truck driver who was visibly distraught, she said.

Police asked the driver of a silver vehicle who spoke to the truck driver after the crash to make contact.

The person was not involved, but might have useful information, a police statement issued last night said.

The police serious crash unit was investigating.

