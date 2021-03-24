Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Man seriously injured in alleged assault at Christchurch property

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A man was allegedly assaulted with a weapon at a Christchurch property on Wednesday morning.

    Emergency services were called to the Innes Rd property in Mairehau about 10.42am.

    Early indications suggest two people were involved and a weapon was used in the assault, a police spokeswoman said.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said a man was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

    Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

    It comes after a woman was allegedly assaulted at the Margaret Mahy Playground on Sunday.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the Armagh St playground about 1pm. The woman was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

