Man sought in relation to Lyttelton vehicle theft

Do you recognise this person? Photo: Police

Christchurch police are seeking the public's help to locate a man who may be able to help with their investigation into the alleged theft of a vehicle in Lyttelton.

Police were alerted about a person breaking into a vehicle on Canterbury St about 11.30am on Thursday, August 8.

Police released the man's photo with a statement asking anyone who knows him to call 105.

It said police "would like to speak with the person pictured as we believe they can assist with our enquiries".

Inquiries into the incident "remain ongoing", police said.

"If you are or recognise the man pictured, or have any information that may assist police, please contact police on 105 and reference file number 240808/9183.

"Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."