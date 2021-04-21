Man spotted exposing himself, police investigating

Police are investigating a possible serial flasher near Spencer Park.

Nik Croxson said she was on a walk when she was approached by a woman in a car.

“She stopped next to me to warn me she had seen a naked man and that I might want to walk a different track. She was calling the police while we spoke.

“She said she had been walking a forest track near the beach when she saw a man who was naked and masturbating up near the sand dunes,” Croxson said.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report after the man was spotted near Spencer Park on Sunday.

“We spoke about there being quite a few families and people at the beach, given it was such a warm day. That was quite concerning. There was no phone service where she saw him so she had to head back to her car and call the police,” Croxson said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 105, quoting file number 210418/5795.