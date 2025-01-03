Man tried to lure young person into vehicle in Sydenham

Christchurch police are investigating a "suspicious" incident in which a young person was allegedly approached by a man who tried to lure them into his vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was reported to have taken place in Sydenham about 3pm on Thursday.

The young person managed to flee the scene and was not harmed.

They told a parent about the man and it was reported to police shortly afterwards.

The spokeswoman said police are "making further inquiries" into the incident.