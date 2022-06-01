Massive mural set to welcome people to park

Artist Sandrine Castel works on one of 27 panels that will be constructed on the walls at the Roimata Food Commons at Radley Park, Woolston. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

An artist, a project manager, and a natural paint company have teamed up to see a 32.4m mural installed at Radley Park in Woolston.

The mural has been in the works for more than a year and will sit along the fence line at Roimata Food Commons.

Roimata Food Commons co-founder Michael Reynolds said the idea behind the mural is to help people feel welcome and a create a sense of pride within the community after seeing the positive reaction to the post-quakes street art.

“Being a reasonably creative person myself it felt like adding some artwork was a logical next step,” Reynolds said.

Freelance artist Sandrine Castel designed the mural to align with the natural aspects of the gardens at Radley Park.

“I was a preacher for Roimata for many years. I was following them, so when Michael approached me it was obvious that I wanted my artwork to be associated with those kinds of projects,” Castel said.

“When you’re an artist and someone asks you to create something for them it’s obviously what you’re aiming for,” Castel said.

“Also, as a graphic designer, I only work with conscious businesses. I guess Roimata was perfectly aligned with my values as well.”

Reynolds reached out to Natural Paint Co about a year ago and painting the green coats started about six months ago with the help of staff from design school, Yoobee.

Almost three weeks ago Castel started tracing and painting the design, which was expected to be finished in a week but now she thinks it will take at least another two weeks.

“It’s taking much longer than we anticipated,” Castel said.

“It’s a very time-consuming project which is still alright, I’m kind of in my happy space when I’m painting.”

Because the process is taking longer than expected, Reynolds is trying to source funding to pay Castel for her time.

Reynolds expects the mural to be erected in spring, as the colder damp weather in winter would make it difficult to do the touch-ups once it's installed.