Matariki ushers in winter events in Christchurch

Matariki celebrations will continue to light up Christchurch over the next 10 days with live entertainment and events.

Tīrama Mai, the city’s new lighting festival is on for another nine days, transforming the central city and New Brighton with eye-catching lighting projections and luminous artworks.

There will be live entertainment on July 2, 3 and July 9 from 7.30pm at the Bridge of Remembrance or the Arts Centre’s Market Square.

There will be two Arts Centre Mākete, celebrating Matariki on July 9 and 10. Māori artists and craftspeople join regular stallholders to showcase arts and crafts and there will be live performances and children’s activities.

A family-friendly storytelling, crafting and waiata session will be on July 2 at Christchurch South Library, 4-7pm.

And Tīrama Mai ends with a bang as the Matariki Fireworks Spectacular lights up New Brighton on Saturday, July 10 from 6pm with live entertainment and market stalls at New Brighton Mall. The fireworks start at 7pm.

Then KidsFest runs from July 10-25, offering hundreds of events and activities through the winter school holidays. This year will mark 30 years of KidsFest.

Lego fans will enjoy the Christchurch Brick Show on July 17-18.

The Go Live! Festival takes over the Christchurch Town Hall with 17 local music acts from alternative through to rock and pop on July 24 from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Winter Fun, Chill in the City offers ice-skating, Hagglund rides, selfies with huskies and toboggan rides from 29 July to August 1 at various locations in the Cashel St, City Mall.

Rounding out winter, the WORD Christchurch Festival presents a range of literary events around the city from August 25-29.