Mauger slap on the wrist for Christchurch councillor's unauthorised trench digging

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch city councillor Phil Mauger has been slapped with an infringement notice and fined $300 for fixing a flood-prone road without permission.

The city council’s regulatory compliance unit announced on Wednesday it had completed an investigation into the incident involving Mauger and city councillor James Daniels last July, when a trench was dug without authorisation on land adjacent to Pages Rd in Bexley.

At the time, Mauger said he was acting on complaints from the public about the path, so he used a digger from his business, Maugers Contracting Ltd, to cut an unauthorised 70m trench to drain flooding.

Phil Mauger. Photo: Supplied

He said the public had waited long enough for the problem to be fixed, as the flooding had been happening since the 2010 earthquake.

However, the city council said today the works were carried out on Crown-owned land managed by the council without resource consent.

"The council’s compliance unit began an investigation when alerted to the works. As a result of the investigation, Cr Mauger was issued with an infringement notice and fined $300," a spokesperson said.

James Daniels.

"In addition to this, Cr Mauger has agreed to carry out other red zone maintenance work at no cost to the council."

The Bexley trench was not the first time Mauger had taken matters into his own hands.

He also repaired the pathway under the Anzac Bridge walkway on New Brighton Rd about a year ago.

Mauger expected the new work on the northern side of the bridge to be completed this week, and says it will cost him about $15,000.

The Burwood Ward city councillor is known for getting things done, with or without city council staff permission.

In February, he ordered a $22,000 second-hand Cherrington Model 5000 beach cleaner from the United States to try and tidy up rubbish and animal waste on New Brighton beach near the pier and at the four surf clubs along Marine Pde.