McCaws join fight to save birthing unit

Gemma McCaw had postnatal care after the birth of both her daughters, three-year-old Charlotte and 10-month-old Grace, at the hospital. Photo: Instagram / gemflynn

Nearly 20,000 people have signed a petition to save one of Christchurch's birthing units.

The closure of St George's Maternity Centre would leave Christchurch Women's Hospital as the only birthing facility in the city.

Among those who signed the petition is former Black Stick and mum of two Gemma McCaw, who had postnatal care after the birth of both her daughters, three-year-old Charlotte and 10-month-old Grace, at St George's.

"I arrived in the middle of the night with Grace, to a warm, friendly smile, and a midwife, with something to eat and a drink, and you kind of get settled in.

"Birth is a big process but getting that immediate care afterwards was just amazing for me."

Both Gemma and her husband, former All Black captain Richie McCaw, signed the petition and shared it with their followers on social media. Photo: Government House

McCaw learnt about the centre's potential closure and the petition to save it through her midwife.

She was extremely grateful for the care she had received and said things would have been different for her if she hadn't received that support.

"You're suddenly a new parent and it's knowing where to start and we were really lucky, had an amazing obstetrician and midwife and then going there.

"You're learning to feed, and all those little things that if you went straight home and were not well supported, it could be quite a really hard experience, especially if you've had a baby already and have to go back to care for other children."

Both Gemma and her husband, former All Black captain Richie McCaw, signed the petition and shared it with their followers on social media.

"I feel really sad to know that there's potentially another birthing unit to close, you know, what is the future looking like in that space?

"There's amazing people working hard, our midwives and everybody in this area, but we've just got to do a bit more to help all the others to come in the future."

St George's Hospital in Christchurch. Photo: supplied

Another key facility under threat - midwife

The petition was started on Friday last week by the Rata Midwives team in Christchurch. They have been inundated with messages of support from across the country since the McCaws became involved.

Spokesperson Sheena Ross said primary birthing services should be increasing their capacity, not reducing them.

Ross worked at the Burwood primary birthing unit until it closed in 2016 and said it had been the most well used in the city and its closure left St George's as the only unit, which was often over-subscribed.

"Giving birth at a primary unit or at home enhances outcomes for well women with uncomplicated pregnancies. We are at a loss to understand why another key part of women's health services is under threat, yet again."

Ross said primary maternity units provided a vital service for communities.

"Not only are the outcomes better for mums and babies, but the whole whānau is a key part of the experience. Primary units are not like the main hospital; they provide a home away from home environment with the expert support of midwives."

New Zealand College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said if St George's closes, there will be no primary birthing facility in Christchurch City.

"It's a huge loss for the wider Christchurch community, you know, options for woman are severely reduced now and Christchurch Women's Hospital will be the only non-home setting that's available for women and that's already overwhelmed and is not the best place for women that have got low risk of complications and [are] having well pregnancies."

Eddy said midwives were concerned Christchurch women will no longer have options for maternity care, creating more pressure at what is already a stressful time.

News of the review and potential closure came as a shock to many.

"I think they've had trouble with staffing, I believe it's been an ongoing issue as many maternity facilities are experiencing but it has come as quite a surprise ...

"I don't know what the drivers are, we are aware that the DHB is planning to build a new primary maternity facility close to the central city and that may be but it hasn't even started yet."

Eddy said there was no proof that two primary birthing units wouldn't be well patronised and it would be short-sighted to close St George's simply because planning for another unit was underway.

New birthing unit planned, DHB says

Canterbury District Health Board executive director midwifery and maternity services Norma Campbell said construction would begin on a new community birthing unit in the central city in the second half of this year. The new facility would have four birthing suites and 20 postnatal beds and is expected to open in mid-2023.

Campbell said the DHB was not involved in St George's review process but was open to discussing options with the facility.

The hospital has a contract with the Canterbury DHB to provide publicly funded maternity services.

It enables pregnant women to birth at St George's but there are also a large group of women who give birth at Christchurch Women's and then transfer from the birthing suite to St George's for 48 hours of postnatal care.

St George's Hospital chief executive Blair Roxborough was not available for an interview, but said feedback was being sought from maternity staff, after they were presented with a proposal about the future of the maternity centre.

Staff have until 14 April to give feedback on the proposal, with a decision on the maternity centre's future expected a couple of weeks after that.