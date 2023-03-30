Merivale home snapped up for almost $4m within days

The sale of this new Merivale home was brought forward when an offer was made within a week-and-a-half of it hitting the market. Photo: Supplied

An architect’s clever twist on Christchurch’s classic villa design has proved a hit, with the new home selling for $3.925 million – more than $200,000 above its reserve.

The auction for the Shrewsbury St property in Merivale was brought forward after an acceptable offer was made within a week-and-a-half of it going on the market.

Of the six registered bidders, only three battled it out after the auction opened at $3.7 million. In the end the hammer came down after 12 bids on $3.925 million.

Harcourts Grenadier listing agent Alison Aitken said the sale showed the market is in good stead for top-end properties. She said there was immense interest. In the first weekend of open homes, 70 groups went through the property.

The home was popular with people wanting to downsize from their larger Fendalton homes and preferred this style over an apartment. Families had also shown interest, Aitken said.

Photo: Supplied

She expected it would be popular because of its clever design and being just a stone’s throw from Hagley Park.

“It’s just a very clever, very smart home. I thought I would be busy with it, but I didn’t realise how busy I would be.”

People loved the fact it was a single-level home and “not another box,” she said.

Chris Yandle. Photo: Supplied

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was designed by well-known architect Chris Yandle as his own family home and was completed about 14 months ago.

However, his next project is calling so Yandle put his Merivale masterpiece up for sale.

Aitken said the property has everything you need, including a big study, separate guest wing, and two large living areas all wrapped around the outdoor pool area to shelter it from the wind.

The impressive 370sq m property, inspired by traditional Merivale villas, has state-of-the-art features, such as a strategically placed floor-to-glass ceiling, two Escea gas fires, European oak floors and a freshwater swimming pool.

Yandle returned to Christchurch in 2018 after living in Sydney for 20 years. He is quickly establishing a name for himself in the city. He worked for architecture firms Bates Smart and Hassell in Sydney and Warren and Mahoney in Christchurch before setting up his own practice in his hometown.

The outdoor living spaces showcase Yandle’s landscape architecture and urban design background. He put mature hedging around the outdoor kitchen and its teppanyaki grill like those found in Japanese restaurants, wine fridge and custom-made pizza oven.

-By Nikki Preston, OneRoof.co.nz