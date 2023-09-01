More community groups in need of ratepayer grants

Photo: Getty / file image

More Christchurch organisations are applying for financial help from a city council community fund, pushing it to its limit.

The Waimaero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board had 65 applications for grants from its strengthening communities fund with 64 approved.

The applicants requested just over $1 million in total, but the board only has a funding pool of $491,658.

Last year 46 applications requested about $800,000 from a funding pool of about $441,905.

Waimairi Ward city councillor Sam McDonald said the increase in applicants is due to the expansion of the community board boundary line last year, which now includes more of the Harewood area. He believes the rising cost of living has also had an impact.

McDonald said people are making sacrifices to pay their rates and there are no plans to increase the funding pool.

“I don’t think increasing the funding pool is the way to go – it is more being mindful about how we invest it.”

“There is more competition which means the board has to really look into how it invests the money it has available and what is the best return for the community,” he said.

McDonald said there is only so much the board can take from ratepayers while ensuring they are getting something out of it too.

“The fund is such . . . value for money. If the value of an investment is $1 and the return is $11, it really makes it worthwhile.”

Papanui Community Toy Library grants officer Chantal Rosenhart said the organisation was only granted one year of funding in the latest round.

“The fund allows us to continue operating without having to increase our fees, although we are absolutely struggling to get people to sign up due to cost of living,” she said.

Rosenhart said the fund helps pay for one employee, its toy librarian, who provides a good service to the community.

“This year we applied for a multi-year grant from the board, but we were only granted one year. But we are lucky as where we are based we also come under the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board, and we were granted a three-year grant from them.

“Others are not so lucky. It is worrying more people are applying but every one of them has a very valid reason for applying and it is concerning if the money cannot be increased.”

McDonald said the board always aims to get the best return for its investment.

“When I attend some of the community events and they thank me for giving them the money I tell them: ‘This is your money’.

“I think if we keep thinking about it that way the better, this is the community’s investment, we just redistribute it.”

By Briar Allen