More Covid locations of interest in Christchurch

Several new Covid-19 locations of interest in Christchurch have been added to the Ministry of Health's website this morning and last night.

The latest locations, except Christchurch Casino, were all visited by a Covid case on January 10. They can be found on the ministry's locations of interest website:

Christchurch Casino Christchurch Central, 30 Victoria Street, from Wednesday, January 5, 9.30pm, to Thursday, January 6, 12.30am.

Sydenham Pharmacy, 359 Colombo St, January 10 from 8.50am to 9.55am.

The Colombo Sydenham, 363 Colombo St, January 10 from 9am to 10am.

New World Christchurch Central, 175 Durham St South, January 10 from 4.30pm to 5.45pm.

As of yesterday, there was total of four community Covid cases in Christchurch and one in South Canterbury.

Several other locations of interest have been added over the past few days, including Ballantynes Department store, TANK Juice Bar Cashel Square, Kathmandu Christchurch CBD, Kmart Riccarton, Riverside Market and Rollickin Gelato Cafe Cashel Street, all of which were first listed by the ministry on January 11. The Christchurch businesses were visited on January 5 and 6.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Food Market, 57 Cleveland St, Edgeware, was added as a new location of interest visited on Tuesday, January 11, between 5.55pm and 6pm. Locations of interest in Kaikoura were also added to the list - New World Kaikoura, 1.25pm to 1.45pm, on Wednesday, January 5, and Hammer Hardware Kaikoura, between 1.30pm and 1.50pm, on January 11.

Anyone at these locations during the times listed should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, you should get a test and stay at home until you have a negative test result.

Of the five cases in Canterbury, three were announced yesterday, two of which are close contacts of a previously reported case and one that remains under investigation. The three new cases will be added to the ministry's official case tally today.

Yesterday the ministry announced two people with Covid had died and there were 28 new cases in the New Zealand community and 65 at the border.

