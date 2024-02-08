'More people-friendly and pleasant' Linwood Village on the way

Linwood Village. Photo: Newsline

Linwood Village is set to get a major makeover to create a "safer and more welcoming environment".

The streetscape renewal work will see wider footpaths, dedicated cycle lanes, more trees, better lighting and improved landscaping added to the village.

Christchurch City Council manager planning and delivery transport Jacob Bradbury said the work is due to start on Monday, February 12, and is set to take until mid-March to complete with the rest of the project expected to be wrapped up by June.

"We’re aiming to make this section of Stanmore Rd more people-friendly and pleasant for those who visit the shops and amenities in the area," said Bradbury.

"We’re also focussing on improving safety for pedestrians and road users with new bus stops and bus parking bays, safe speed platforms at the roundabouts, footpath resurfacing and tactile pavers."

Bradbury said on-street parking on both sides of the street will be affected during this time, but pedestrians will still be able to access businesses in the area.

"We’ll need to install temporary stop-go traffic lights while we complete this work, with a one-way system in place between Worcester and Hereford Sts for the duration,” Bradbury says.

"There will be no left turn onto Stanmore Rd for those travelling east on Hereford St, and for those travelling west on Hereford St there will be no right turn onto Stanmore Rd.

"Cyclists may need to merge with traffic through the work area and there will be 30km speed restrictions. We thank the public and businesses for their patience as this project gets underway.

"By enhancing the streetscape of Linwood Village, we hope to make it a place where people feel comfortable and safe."