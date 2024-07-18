More police on the beat in Chch

Ten more pairs of police boots have hit the pavements around Christchurch after the community beat team was launched.

The additional police staff took to the streets from July 1 and have been responding to events "that have caused concern" across the city, Christchurch Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

It comes after the central city was plagued by crime-related issues, especially after the Covid-19 lockdowns, Todd said.

Many businesses around Christchurch have been calling for more police visibility and foot patrols to reduce crime.

He said the team recently apprehended two prolific shoplifters, recovering stolen property worth more than $1000; arrested a person trying to sell stolen goods; and removed 12 truant youths from a dangerous derelict building.

The roster of 10 officers will be patrolling city areas during certain times of the day and night. Over the coming months this roster will increase, Todd said.

“We know that one of the greatest things we can do to improve people's sense of well-being, and their trust and confidence in police, is to be in places where we’re seen,” Todd said.

"The beat teams will be deploying to areas and at times when we know there is increased demand.

Members of the community beat team. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"This includes the central city, large malls across the city, large suburban retail areas, and bus hubs.

"Should incidents occur that need more support, other available staff and/or specialist groups will be available to assist.

"However, in order to keep deploying to the right areas, we need community buy-in, and remind people to keep contacting police to report crime and anti-social behaviour.

"We rely heavily on our community to let us know when and where things are happening, so we know where to put our people.

"Our regular deployment model, and most certainly where our beat teams will patrol, will be heavily influenced by information we have, and continue to receive, from the public about areas of demand."

The teams will work closely with the existing community patrols, Christchurch City Council, Business Canterbury and retailers.

"By working together with existing partners, we can be of most benefit to local people and organisations who already have a stake in keeping our city safe," Todd said.

"Christchurch is building towards having a team of 18 officers and providing seven-day coverage over the next few months."