Murder trial delayed after translation issues

Yanfei Bao. Photo: Supplied

The start of a High Court trial of the man charged with murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao was delayed this morning due to translation issues.

Tingjun Cao, a 53-year-old Chinese national, was charged with the murder of Yanfei Bao on 19 July 2023, the day she went missing.

He had pleaded not guilty.

Bao went missing in July last year and her body was found in farmland near Christchurch just over a year later.

Tingjun Cao does not speak English, and a Mandarin translator was assisting him during the trial.

The trial was due to get underway at 10am Tuesday, with the first witnesses due to speak to the court.

Justice Lisa Preston said that the logistics of translating and relaying yesterday's opening addresses, and the Judge's opening remarks, had not yet been able to be completed.

She said the trial was set to restart at noon.