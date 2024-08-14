The Narcs added to Selwyn Sounds line-up

Photo: Facebook

Christchurch 80s band The Narcs have been added to the line-up for Selwyn Sounds in March.

It comes after the withdrawal of Ardijah.

The Narcs, who reformed in 2016, will be joined on stage by When The Cats Away and music hall of famer Kim Willoughby.

Selwyn Sounds promoter David Parlane said: "It is a thrill to have such an iconic Kiwi band join the line-up, they are such a big part of the New Zealand 80s music scene.

"The Selwyn Sounds line-up has just got stronger and what a pleasure it is to have Kim join the Narcs."

The event at Lincoln Domain on March 1 will be headlined by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark. The rest of the line-up will beThompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Jon Stevens (Noiseworks & INXS collection), Diesel, Castaway, Nik Kershaw and Go West.