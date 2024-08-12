Naval Point Club dusts of its past and puts it back on display

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
“It may be useful for historians wanting to research things connected with Banks Peninsula or a useful resource for club members,” he said.
The library will be open on Fridays from 10am to noon.
Club manager Sabrina Saunders says the reopening and trophy cataloguing is about honouring the history of the club.
“We have multigenerational families here within our club and we want to share that knowledge with them so it gets passed along.”
The library has books about the America’s Cup, yachting guides, sailor biographies, fictional sea adventures, and Banks Peninsula history books dating back to 1895.
The library was closed after the earthquakes due to suspected damage to its part of the club building and a lack of volunteers.
After a recent assessment found the library room to be safe, Saunders decided to enlist Fraser's help to set it up again.
The club is also cataloguing all of its trophies so people across the world can see what awards were won by their family members.
One of the oldest is the Sir Joseph Ward Trophy.
As prime minister in 1908, Ward presented the award for the first-class yacht race in the Lyttelton Regatta.
“It took me about two hours to catalogue that one trophy,” said Fraser.
“It’s a mammoth task that may be even bigger than setting up the library.”
“A lot of these are retired trophies which are no longer awarded, but have decades of history,” said Fraser.
The goal is to identify all the trophy winners and competition details and list them on the club’s website.