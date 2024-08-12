Naval Point Club dusts of its past and puts it back on display

The Naval Point Club in Lyttelton is dusting off its old memorabilia and reopening its library as part of a new effort to connect with Banks Peninsula boating history.

Naval Point Club volunteers Kevin Fraser and Disha Dave are cataloguing all the books and trophies at the Naval Point Club to shed light on the club’s history ahead of the library’s reopening. Photo: Supplied

Lyttelton resident Kevin Fraser has been volunteering with the club for nearly two years and signed up for the job of cataloguing its racing trophies and 1500-strong collection of nautical-themed books.

“It may be useful for historians wanting to research things connected with Banks Peninsula or a useful resource for club members,” he said.

The library will be open on Fridays from 10am to noon.

Club manager Sabrina Saunders says the reopening and trophy cataloguing is about honouring the history of the club.

“We have multigenerational families here within our club and we want to share that knowledge with them so it gets passed along.”

The library has books about the America’s Cup, yachting guides, sailor biographies, fictional sea adventures, and Banks Peninsula history books dating back to 1895.

The library was closed after the earthquakes due to suspected damage to its part of the club building and a lack of volunteers.

After a recent assessment found the library room to be safe, Saunders decided to enlist Fraser's help to set it up again.

Small Boat Building by HW Patterson from 1916. Books like these are treasured by the club and could help members and the public connect with naval history in Banks Peninsula once the library reopens. Photo: Supplied

He is being assisted by Disha Dave, a librarian who is volunteering her cataloguing skills.

The club is also cataloguing all of its trophies so people across the world can see what awards were won by their family members.

One of the oldest is the Sir Joseph Ward Trophy.

As prime minister in 1908, Ward presented the award for the first-class yacht race in the Lyttelton Regatta.

“It took me about two hours to catalogue that one trophy,” said Fraser.

“It’s a mammoth task that may be even bigger than setting up the library.”

Awards like the Taihoa Trophy were presented for outstanding service to the Banks Peninsula Cruising Club before it merged with the Naval Point Club in 2001. Photo: Supplied

A student of history, Fraser has been working to identify the winners and competition details for the approximately 150 other trophies at the club.

“A lot of these are retired trophies which are no longer awarded, but have decades of history,” said Fraser.

The goal is to identify all the trophy winners and competition details and list them on the club’s website.