New Brighton photojournalism competition

The New Brighton Photographic Club has held its 33rd annual photojournalism competition.
The National Photojournalism Competition aims to promote photojournalism and raise funds for the club.
Entries were open to anyone in New Zealand and anyone anywhere who is a member of the Photographic Society of New Zealand or a club affiliated to PSNZ.
There were two sections in the competition. The winner of the sports and action photography section received the Ted Walker Trophy and the winner of the street photography and social commentary section took home the Maree Turner Trophy.
Sports and action results
"I was lucky enough to be taking photos at the South Island Masters Games and the swimming heats were one of my priorities to cover," Clarke said.
"The butterfly is perfect for action shots and finding the best swimmer in the practice session, I was ready and waiting when she started her heat.
"You have to be ready at the start when the swimmer first surfaces to get that nice mirror effect so important to the overall image.
"The rest is timing and knowing what camera settings work for the shot. Sounds easy but the light can be very tricky too.
"It is true that the better the athlete the better the shot so picking the right swimmer is the first step to a great shot."
2nd - Allysa Carberry APSNZ, Determination
3rd - Kevin Clarke ANZIPP, Christchurch, Racing to the Rescue
"This is the Spencer Park IRB team (featuring our son Jayden) being “rescued”," Clarke said.
"IRB racing is exciting and there are always great action shots to be had.
"Timing the shot is the important bit along with getting that exposure balance right between the bright water and the racing team.
"Keeping the shutter speed above 1/2000sec is best. I like the returning boats better because I can see faces and the emotion of the surf lifesavers."
Street photography and social commentary section
1st - Susie Hare LPSNZ, Pukekohe Franklin Camera Club, Just Like Dad
"The photo was taken in the pedestrian area in Napier in February of this year," said Hare.
"I was wandering around trying to get some street shots when the man put his foot on the pole to tie his shoelace, his son immediately put his foot up to copy dad.
"I loved the interaction between the two of them, the little boy obviously adored his Dad and just wanted to do everything that he did!"
2nd - Brett Wilson, New Brighton Photographic Club, Mischief
3rd - Nel Davison LPSNZ, Ashburton Photographic Society, Winched To Safety
"This was taken on an Ashburton Photographic Society weekend away field trip," said Davison.
"We were down in the Maniototo at Poolburn Dam in July where unfortunately one of our members slipped on a frosty rock and went down with a broken ankle.
"Due to where she fell the Otago Rescue Helicopter had to winch her back to a safer place to load her into the helicopter to transport her to hospital.
"They did an amazing job. And we as a club got some amazing photojournalism images."