New Brighton photojournalism competition

The New Brighton Photographic Club has held its 33rd annual photojournalism competition.

The National Photojournalism Competition aims to promote photojournalism and raise funds for the club.

Entries were open to anyone in New Zealand and anyone anywhere who is a member of the Photographic Society of New Zealand or a club affiliated to PSNZ.

There were two sections in the competition. The winner of the sports and action photography section received the Ted Walker Trophy and the winner of the street photography and social commentary section took home the Maree Turner Trophy.

1st - Kevin Clarke ANZIPP, Christchurch, Butterfly Girl

"I was lucky enough to be taking photos at the South Island Masters Games and the swimming heats were one of my priorities to cover," Clarke said.

"The butterfly is perfect for action shots and finding the best swimmer in the practice session, I was ready and waiting when she started her heat.

"You have to be ready at the start when the swimmer first surfaces to get that nice mirror effect so important to the overall image.

"The rest is timing and knowing what camera settings work for the shot. Sounds easy but the light can be very tricky too.

"It is true that the better the athlete the better the shot so picking the right swimmer is the first step to a great shot."