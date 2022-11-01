New Brighton Pier turns 25

Christchurch’s most photographed landmark turned 25 today.

It has been a quarter of a century since the iconic New Brighton Pier was officially opened on November 1, 1997.

And it is still Australasia’s biggest ocean pier, Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said.

"The pier is such an icon in Christchurch, but also for the local New Brighton community," Rutledge said.

"It has such a rich and interesting history, it’s great to acknowledge this milestone."

The first wooden incarnation of the Pier was opened in 1894 and was there for 70 years.

It had a penny arcade and a nightclub, complementing New Brighton’s role as the only place in Christchurch you could shop on a Saturday.

But by 1965 it had become so rundown, the council had it demolished.

For the next 30 years, the Pier and Foreshore Society rallied for another to be constructed.

The group raised almost $2 million, which the council matched, and the current reinforced concrete pier was built.

It opened in 1997 with the New Brighton Library following in 1999.

"The pier is a real testimony to the work of the community who fundraised for it to be built. Here’s to the next 25 years," Rutledge says.

To mark the occasion, a small celebration and cake cutting was held today with those who helped fundraise, design and build the pier.

Pier facts