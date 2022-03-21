New cycle lanes, speed limit reduction aim to make Colombo St safer for cyclists

Colombo Street. Photo: Star News

The speed limit will be reduced and cycle lanes will be added to a central Christchurch street.

The project to make Colombo St safer for cyclists is about to get under way as part of a new cycle connection between the central city and the Papanui Parallel major cycle route.

The project will involve adding painted cycle lanes on Colombo St, between Bealey Ave and the Avon River bridge by Kilmore St.

The speed limit on Colombo St, between Bealey Ave and Kilmore St, will also be lowered to 30km/h. The 30km/h limit will also be extended into Peterborough St, between Durham and Manchester Sts.

The stretch of Colombo St, south of Kilmore St, already has a 30km/h speed limit.

"We want to make it easier and safer for people travelling between the city centre and the north of Christchurch to travel by bike and these new painted cycle lanes on Colombo Street will help with that," said Christchurch City Council head of transport Lynette Ellis.

"The Colombo Street cycle lanes will fill a gap in our cycleway network and allow people to safely connect into other cycleways across the city."

A section of Colombo St, between Kilmore and Salisbury Sts, where the cycle lanes are being added, needs to be resurfaced. This work will be done at the same time.

Some bus stops will be relocated and extra landscaping added as part of the work. There will also be some small changes made to the kerb alignment at the intersection of Colombo and Peterborough Sts.

"By doing both projects together we can minimise the disruption to residents and businesses along Colombo Street," Ellis said.

The project is expected to take about four months to complete.

Ellis said overnight work on the site may be necessary and residents and business will be notified prior to the night work starting.