Speech a reflection on racism in NZ

A teenager’s poignant reflection on the Christchurch terror attacks has earned her a spot at a national final for a speechmaking competition.

Queen’s High School student Malak Tamimi, 15, of Dunedin, placed second at the Rakaia to Milton regional finals for Lions Young Speechmaker Contest for a speech she made on racism.

Ashburton College student Jake Parsons, sponsored by Ashburton County Lions, won the competition.

Malak, who was sponsored by the Taieri Lions Club, said being recognised at the competition made her feel she had a voice.

‘‘I felt like I was actually seen.’’

Dunedin Host Lions Young Speechmaker Contest winner Malak Tamimi. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Her speech was about how racism feels in the Western world, which she felt was a ‘‘forgotten-about topic’’.

‘‘For the longest time, I didn’t write about racism because I thought it was only in legends and movies, but then I realised it is not just in verbal or explicit things.

‘‘It is often the backhanded comments and things you don’t think would be called racism.’’

Malak felt racism was experienced less in New Zealand, but was present nonetheless.

She said her speech was emotional because of her mention of the Christchurch mosque shootings of March 15, 2019.

As a young Muslim girl at the time, she did not know exactly what had happened, but she could see how it was affecting the people around her.

‘‘I didn't know the severity of it, but I knew what happened was bad and that it would be bad for a long time.

‘‘As I said in my speech, we were afraid and we are afraid.’’

There were 11 contestants in the competition from Ashburton to Milton.

Both Jake and Malak have qualified to go to the New Zealand final of the competition to be held in New Plymouth on August 2.

mark.john@odt.co.nz