New family festival, concert planned for Victoria Square

The new additions to the city's summer events calendar aim to entertain adults, young people, children and families.
Said Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore: "Unfortunately we had to cancel our New Year’s Eve celebrations and Kite Day so we really wanted to offer some fun outdoor events, specifically for young people and families."
'Summer Nights' will be at Victoria Square from 6-10pm on Saturday, March 12, with a line-up of local artists set to perform in what Blackmore described as a carnival-like setting.
She said the square will be festooned with lights and local vendors will offer food and drink options.
"Expect a lively evening of music and fun," said Blackmore.
Performing artists will include DJ GETSET with H Kaa, The Hootź, ASHY, Emma Dilemma, Big Sima and Dolphin Friendly.
On Sunday, March 13, a free 'Family Festival' will be held from noon to 5pm at Victoria Square.
Award-winning children’s entertainer, Music with Michal, youth bands, and a talent contest are planned for the day.
"We’ve catered for families of all ages from the littlies right through to teenagers," said Blackmore.
"Victoria Square is wonderful venue for gatherings like this and we hope to have lots of people coming along to enjoy a relaxed and convivial atmosphere."
- Under the Covid-19 Orange traffic light setting attendees aged 12 and over will be required to provide proof of vaccination on entry. Updates and event details can be found here.