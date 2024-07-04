New name for Christchurch stadium announced

Sports, concerts and events will be hosted at One New Zealand Stadium once it opens in 2026. Photo: Christchurch City Council

One New Zealand has been unveiled as the naming rights sponsor of Christchurch's new central city stadium.

Jason Paris. Photo: File image

Now called One New Zealand Stadium, the 36,000-seat concert capacity, roofed venue will be managed by Christchurch City Council’s venue and event management company, Venues Ōtautahi.

The current partnership with One New Zealand will run from 2026-36.

“One New Zealand Stadium will bring the best music, live entertainment and sports, including the mighty Warriors, to Christchurch and we’re stoked to be the naming rights partner," said Jason Paris, One New Zealand chief executive.

“Cantabrians have been waiting a long time for a world-class stadium, and this multi-use arena is certain to deliver.

"We're proud of our existing long-term partnerships, whether it’s our 25-year longest in NRL history with the One New Zealand Warriors, or five years of music with Live Nation, and we believe the best partnerships are when both companies share a passion for truly delivering for their customers over the long term.

“As a business, we’ve invested more than $150 million into our South Island network infrastructure over the past three years, with another $30 million in the coming year, bringing even better mobile connectivity to the Mainland.

"In Christchurch alone, we've built or upgraded more than 100 mobile cell sites over the past three years, with more than 20 additional sites planned for the coming year, which will even further improve our connectivity experience for local customers and visitors – plus satellite-to-mobile coverage coming via SpaceX to provide connection in the more remote parts of the country.

“We’ll also be working with Venues Ōtautahi to deliver world-class coverage and connectivity in the One New Zealand Stadium when it opens in 2026.”

Caroline Harvie-Teare, chief executive of Venues Ōtautahi, said: “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to creating a venue reflecting the best of our community.

“One New Zealand couldn’t be a more perfect partner. Their extensive experience and insights will be invaluable in driving event attraction and venue activation.

"This partnership will enable us to generate significant commercial value while staying true to our core values of diversity, inclusion and social good."