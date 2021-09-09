New safety concerns raised over planned State Highway 1 flyover

The Rolleston flyover proposal creates new safety concerns, disadvantages businesses and does not support growth and prosperity, says Selwyn District Council.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton has outlined the concerns to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in a submission from the district council to the roading authority.

Broughton said while the district council is grateful Waka Kotahi had adopted the flyover concept, which was originally conceived by the district council, he recommended it consult again and come up with new flyover options.

The proposed SH1 flyover, and changes to intersections and rail network. Credit: NZTA

Among the concerns raised were the closure of intersections at State Highway 1/Hoskyns Rd and State Highway 1/Rolleston Drive North.

These had become more important to Rolleston and its economy, and State Highway 1 traffic needs to be able to access the industrial area and the town.

Additionally, the district council did not support diverting north-bound State Highway 1 motorists accessing Rolleston through the Dunns Crossing Rd intersection.

"This proposal conflicts with the safety interests of West Rolleston Primary School, the Kidsfirst Kindergarten and the residential nature of Lowes Rd,” its submission says.