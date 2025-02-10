New shopping centre gets green light in Marshland

An artist's impression of the new shopping centre on Prestons Rd in Marshland. Photo: Supplied

A new shopping with a Mitre 10 Mega and up to 28 other stores has been given the go-ahead in a north Christchurch suburb.

Christchurch City Council has issued resource consent for the 2.5ha development on Prestons Rd in Marshland.

The resource consent application for the commercial-zoned land was not publicly notified.

The Mitre 10 Mega will cover 1.1ha and include a drive-through trade area and garden centre.

The other shops, including hospitality outlets, retailers, medical facilities or professional offices, will range in size from 100m² to 290m².

About 375 car parks are also planned for the site.

Ferrymead Properties Ltd, which also owns Mitre 10 Mega Ferrymead, and Prestons Road Investments Ltd are developing the centre.

An opening date for the new Mitre 10 Mega has not been set but was expected to be around November.

It comes as work on the nearby Homebase shopping centre on Marshland Rd in Shirley continues to make progress.

Once finished, Homebase will become the largest outdoor retail centre in Christchurch. The developers estimate stage one of the Homebase project will be completed by the middle of this year.