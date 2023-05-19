Next phase of Te Kaha construction about to begin

Te Kaha

Construction on Te Kaha, Canterbury’s multi-use arena, will enter a new phase in the next few weeks as the foundation work wraps up and the installation of structural steel for the grandstands begins.

Te Kaha Project Delivery CEO, David Kennedy, says the $683 million project continues to meet its timeframes and budget, with the major concrete pours expected to be finished next month.

“We are very pleased with how the project is tracking, with the major concrete pours due to finish ahead of schedule,” says Mr Kennedy.

“There are only about 11 major pours left before the substructure work is completed, and the construction becomes solely focused on the vertical construction.”

Structural steel construction of the western grandstand (along Madras St) is due to begin in late May, and another crane has arrived on site to help with this work.

“Once the superstructure work begins, people will see the construction rapidly go vertical, and it will quickly begin to look like an arena,” Mr Kennedy says.

“The steel will form the bowl structure and will progressively take shape over the remainder of 2023.

“The first steel to be installed will be the angled beams for the tiered seating. The concrete seating tiers are being cast off-site now and will be installed from Quarter 3 this year.”

Ground floor concrete walls and columns for the player changing facilities, groundskeepers’ rooms and corporate areas continue to progress along the western and southern stands.

Te Kaha is expected to open in 2026. It will have a capacity of 36,000 fans for big concerts and events, and up to 30,000 seats (25,000 permanent and 5,000 temporary) for major sports matches.