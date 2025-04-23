Night-time road works to start at Chch intersection

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Four weeks of night-time road works will start on Sunday to install speed humps and traffic lights at a busy Christchurch intersection.

The construction at the Main South, Riccarton and Yaldhurst Rds Church Corner intersection will involve installing lights to help reduce the risk of a crash for people turning right.

The left and right turns from Main South Rd to Riccarton and Yaldhurst Rds will be retained.

As part of the work there will also be marked cycle lanes, a signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing, a short section of bus lane on Riccarton Rd, and speed humps on all approaches to the intersection installed.

During the construction, Main South Rd will be closed in the evenings to eastbound traffic coming from State Highway 73.

Westbound traffic from Riccarton Rd will be unable to access Yaldhurst Rd but the detours will be clearly signposted.

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said the daytime traffic impacts will be minimal.

"A reduced speed limit will be in place, and some traffic management may be visible in preparation for the evening works, but businesses around the intersection will be open as usual.

The council approved the work in December after it was delegated the decision by the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

The council has previously said Church Corner is in the top 3% of crash-prone intersections in the city. There have been 76 crashes in 10 years involving people turning right from Main South Rd to Riccarton Rd, including three serious injuries and seven minor injuries.