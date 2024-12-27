Nuk Korako gears up for his next fundraiser

Nuk Korako on his South Island cycling fundraiser for Renee Veal. Photo: Supplied

Nuk Korako is preparing for a 1450km journey to raise funds for Cholmondeley Children’s Centre as the charity celebrates its centenary in 2025.

Korako will cycle from Wellington to Cape Reinga on an ebike in the new year.

“We believe that this iconic organisation has helped so many families over its 100 years.

"Hopefully people will see this as a chance to give back to this wonderful group of people,” said Korako.

It comes after he cycled the South Island in two stints in 2021 and 2022, spearheading the fundraiser for Renee Veal’s life-changing jaw surgery.

Now the patron of Cholmondeley, Korako has a deep personal connection to the home.

His mother died of a heart attack when he was 10, leaving his father to raise nine children.

Nuk Korako at the end of his South Island cycling fundraiser for Renee Veal. Now he’s gearing up to cycle the North Island to raise money for Cholmondeley Children’s Centre. Photo: Supplied

To offer his father some time to grieve and plan, Korako and five of his sisters were sent to Cholmondeley, in Governors Bay, for a month.

“My father used Cholmondeley to keep us all together. He needed a little while to get his life back in order. We really did appreciate that back then.”

Korako will start the two-week cycling trip on January 15 and aims to travel about 100km a day.

He will be joined by Cholmondeley chair Nettles Lamont for some of the way.

The old home where Korako once stayed was destroyed in the earthquakes. Photo: Supplied

Korako hopes to raise a similar amount to his last effort.

The summer heat and increased traffic on North Island roads could be challenging, but he is well prepared.

“I’ve managed to rope my wife into helping me out again. She’ll be driving to keep me supplied and make sure everything is all good.”

• Donations are open at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/cycling-for-cholmondeley-kids