NZ Agricultural Show's future still up in the air

The NZ Agriculture Show in Christchurch drew a crowd of 110,000 visitors last year. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Talks to ensure the New Zealand Agricultural Show goes ahead this year in Christchurch are continuing, but there is still no confirmation the event will happen.

In April, the Canterbury A&P Association board said this year's show was cancelled due to financial difficulties.

Last month, Christchurch company Event Hire put a proposal to the board to take over running the show this year.

Event Hire said it would need a decision by the end of the month.

In a statement on Monday, Event Hire said discussions were ongoing.

"The Board is in discussions with Event Hire to determine if there is a way in which a scaled show can be run in 2024 that delivers an event to members and the public within acceptable financial and other risk parameters.

"This will take some time to work through and no further comments will be made by either party until an agreement is reached or otherwise."

RNZ understands there had been regular meetings to get the proposal over the line, but it was unclear if the deal would be secured by the 30 July general meeting, when almost the entire Canterbury A&P Association's board was set to retire.

Last month, Event Hire owner-operator Phil Anderson said they had sent the association a proposal to run a slimmed-down version of the show, with a reduced number of stalls and visitors.

He had hoped to get between 30,000 to 50,000 visitors over three days.

Last year, the show got 110,000 visitors.

Event Hire was also proposing moving the show from Thursday to Saturday, rather than the traditional Wednesday to Friday.

The Agricultural Show usually ends on the Canterbury Anniversary Day public holiday.

On Monday, it was announced the Corriedale Shearing and Woolhandling Championships, traditionally part of the New Zealand Agricultural Show, would go ahead this November.

Shears committee chairperson Jonathon Carden-Holdstock said they had decided to go ahead with the shearing event on 14 and 15 November as planned.