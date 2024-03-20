Oldest cinema in Christchurch getting new lease of life

Work has started on the Hollywood Cinema in Sumner. Photo: Supplied

Major renovations to the Hollywood Cinema in Sumner are under way.

Contractors from Bushnell Builders have torn down the front canopy facing Marriner St as part of the first stage of the makeover.

“It’s been a long time coming, so it’s good to see things finally under way,” said project manager Andy Wilkinson.

Built in 1938, the oldest cinema in Christchurch will become part of the high-end Silky Otter Cinemas chain.

It was owned by cinema pioneer Lang Masters for more than six decades. He died, aged 92, in August last year.

Masters sold the cinema to the Doig family in September 2021, who are leasing it to Silky Otter.

Wilkinson said the construction part of the renovation will hopefully be complete in December with the opening date yet to be determined.

“What we’re figuring out right now is how the tenant’s needs are going to integrate with that. They have to install the seating, the audiovisual equipment and the fit out of the bar.”

It will be determined in the coming weeks whether Silky Otter can refurbish the interior at the same time as the construction work, Wilkinson said.

Three 48-seater luxury cinemas and a bar will be created.

An artist’s impression of the cinema after it is converted into part of the Silky Otter Cinema chain. Photo: Supplied

Wilkinson said the back end of the building will be extended, making room for an additional cinema to complement the previous two.

Christchurch City Council issued a building consent in November. Bushnell Builders was selected as the contractor last month.

Before major structural work can begin, asbestos in the walls and ceilings will be removed.

Then new foundations for the existing building and the extension will be constructed.

“There’s quite a lot of work that’s got to be done inside with the structure before that rear wall can be taken out,” Wilkinson said.

The neighbouring Coffee Culture, which is attached to the building, will also be renovated with designs still in the planning stage, he said.

The owner of Sumner Bar and Grill next door, Shubham Kumar, welcomed the start of the renovations.

“It will definitely be good. If customers go there, they will come here too.”