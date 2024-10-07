One injured after vehicle catches fire

One person is in a critical condition after their vehicle caught fire following a crash in Christchurch on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred near the intersection of Prestons Rd and Alpine View Lane in Parklands about 2.55am.

Hato Hone St John sent two rapid response units and an ambulance to the scene.

The driver was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Anzac and Christchurch City stations attended the fire.

Prestons Rd was closed while emergency services responded to the incident.