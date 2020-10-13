One new Covid case quarantined in Christchurch

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's one new case of Covid-19 today tested positive at a Christchurch managed isolation facility and has now been put into quarantine.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the person arrived from the United States on October 8.

They tested positive to routine day three testing in managed isolation in Christchurch and are now in quarantine.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1516.

There are seven additional recovered cases today, the ministry said.

The total number of active cases is 39 - all imported cases.

There are no active community cases and no one is in hospital with the virus.

Yesterday laboratories processed 3017 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,005,807.