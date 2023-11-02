One person injured after crash near The Palms

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they attended a two-vehicle crash on North Parade near The Palms shopping centre, Shirley.

A diversion was in place at Marshland Rd while the crash scene was cleared.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the crash.

“Our ambulance officers treated and transported one patient, in a moderate condition, to Christchurch Hospital."