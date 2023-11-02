One person injured after crash near The Palms

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said they attended a two-vehicle crash on North Parade near The Palms shopping centre, Shirley.
A diversion was in place at Marshland Rd while the crash scene was cleared.
A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the crash.
“Our ambulance officers treated and transported one patient, in a moderate condition, to Christchurch Hospital."