One reportedly critical after e-scooter crash in Broomfield

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person is reportedly in a critical condition after an e-scooter crash in Christchurch.
Police said they were alerted to the incident, on Masham Rd, Broomfield, about 3.50pm.
They said the "serious crash" involved a single e-scooter, and one person had reportedly sustained critical injuries.
The northbound lane was blocked and traffic management was in place.
Motorists were advised to expect delays and avoid the area.