Wednesday, 27 March 2024

One reportedly critical after e-scooter crash in Broomfield

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A person is reportedly in a critical condition after an e-scooter crash in Christchurch. 

    Police said they were alerted to the incident, on Masham Rd, Broomfield, about 3.50pm.

    They said the "serious crash" involved a single e-scooter, and one person had reportedly sustained critical injuries.

    The northbound lane was blocked and traffic management was in place. 

    Motorists were advised to expect delays and avoid the area. 

     