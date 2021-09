Police responding to reports of disorder in Linwood on Tuesday. Photo: George Heard

Police took a man into custody after reports of a physical altercation between several men at a Christchurch Burger King.

Police were called to the Linwood Burger King about 5.20pm on Tuesday after receiving reports of disorder.

Photos taken at the scene show a smashed car window. Photo: George Heard

A police spokesperson said one person was injured.

A person has been taken into custody by police. A car with smashed windows could be seen at the scene.

Christchurch was still under alert level 3 restrictions when the incident occurred. The city moved to level 2 last night.