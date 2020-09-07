Monday, 7 September 2020

One taken to hospital after car crashes into power pole

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    One person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital after the car they were in crashed into a power pole in the early hours of this morning.

    Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the crash at the intersection of Main North and Link Rds in Kainga about 1.57 am on Monday.

    A person with moderate injuries was transported to Christchurch Hospital, said a St John spokesperson.

    A FENZ spokeswoman said two fire crews from the Kaiapoi and Brooklands stations were at the scene.

    No one was trapped in the vehicle, but firefighters had to remain at the scene until Orion arrived to repair the damage to the power pole.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter