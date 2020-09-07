One taken to hospital after car crashes into power pole

One person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital after the car they were in crashed into a power pole in the early hours of this morning.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the crash at the intersection of Main North and Link Rds in Kainga about 1.57 am on Monday.

A person with moderate injuries was transported to Christchurch Hospital, said a St John spokesperson.

A FENZ spokeswoman said two fire crews from the Kaiapoi and Brooklands stations were at the scene.

No one was trapped in the vehicle, but firefighters had to remain at the scene until Orion arrived to repair the damage to the power pole.