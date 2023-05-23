Orange Sky goes 'green'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Orange Sky Aotearoa's upgrade programme has resulted in appliances in the mobile vans running on Solar or battery power.
Orange Sky is a free nationwide mobile service, offering vulnerable and homeless people the chance to have a free shower and wash their clothes and bedding. The charity's Christchurch hybrid van, affectionately named 'Eddie' is the first of its laundry and shower vans to go green.
She said the upgrade has also reduced their maintenance costs, while improving the reliability of the service, thanks to fewer mechanical problems.
Hart admits they've seen a steadily increasing demand for their services. "We know there's a lot of people experiencing hardship right now.
Cost of living rises, you know, struggling to make ends meet, or they might be experiencing temporary or long-term homelessness and everyone's welcome". Orange Sky launched their Christchurch service in May last year.
Since then, the charity's completed over 920 loads of washing, provided 320 warm showers, and engaged in more than 1,700 hours of supportive conversation. Around 70 staff volunteer at six sites around Christchurch throughout the week.
For Orange Sky van locations and times, go to: orangesky.org.nz
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air