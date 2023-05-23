Orange Sky goes 'green'

Orange Sky Aotearoa's upgrade programme has resulted in appliances in the mobile vans running on Solar or battery power.

Orange Sky is a free nationwide mobile service, offering vulnerable and homeless people the chance to have a free shower and wash their clothes and bedding. The charity's Christchurch hybrid van, affectionately named 'Eddie' is the first of its laundry and shower vans to go green.

Orange Sky Aotearoa's upgrade programme has resulted in appliances in the mobile vans running on Solar or battery power.

All five vans nationwide will be refitted with solar-powered equipment and battery banks to replace the diesel generators. Orange Sky Aotearoa senior manager Katie Hart said the move is expected to reduce their energy consumption by about 90% and is forecast to reduce greenhouse gases by up to 70%.

She said the upgrade has also reduced their maintenance costs, while improving the reliability of the service, thanks to fewer mechanical problems.

Hart admits they've seen a steadily increasing demand for their services. "We know there's a lot of people experiencing hardship right now.

Cost of living rises, you know, struggling to make ends meet, or they might be experiencing temporary or long-term homelessness and everyone's welcome". Orange Sky launched their Christchurch service in May last year.

Since then, the charity's completed over 920 loads of washing, provided 320 warm showers, and engaged in more than 1,700 hours of supportive conversation. Around 70 staff volunteer at six sites around Christchurch throughout the week.

For Orange Sky van locations and times, go to: orangesky.org.nz

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air