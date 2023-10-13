Orca spotted off Akaroa coast

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A mother orca and her calf have been spotted in Akaroa Harbour.
Staff at Black Cat Cruises spotted the first orca to visit the harbour this season on Wednesday afternoon.
"Such a delight to see!
"The calf looked like it had some damage just behind its dorsal fin - most likely propeller strike which is sad to see.
"This is an important reminder to always give Marine Mammals space if you are lucky enough to come across some."