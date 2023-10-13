Friday, 13 October 2023

Orca spotted off Akaroa coast

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch
    @hjhdean / Facebook
    A mother orca and her calf have been spotted in Akaroa Harbour.

    Staff at Black Cat Cruises spotted the first orca to visit the harbour this season on Wednesday afternoon.

    "Such a delight to see!

    "The calf looked like it had some damage just behind its dorsal fin - most likely propeller strike which is sad to see.

    "This is an important reminder to always give Marine Mammals space if you are lucky enough to come across some."