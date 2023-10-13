Orca spotted off Akaroa coast

A mother orca and her calf have been spotted in Akaroa Harbour.

Staff at Black Cat Cruises spotted the first orca to visit the harbour this season on Wednesday afternoon.

"Such a delight to see!

"The calf looked like it had some damage just behind its dorsal fin - most likely propeller strike which is sad to see.

"This is an important reminder to always give Marine Mammals space if you are lucky enough to come across some."