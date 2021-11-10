Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Organisers pull plug on Christchurch's Christmas in the Park due to Covid restrictions

    Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has been cancelled. Photo: Newsline
    One of Christchurch’s most popular community fundraising events, Coca Cola Christmas in the Park, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

    The free concert, originally planned for this month, was rescheduled for December 11 a fortnight ago, but organisers say Government guidelines to curb the pandemic mean it cannot take place.

    Continued uncertainty around travel restrictions and the lack of clarity around vaccination passports prompted the decision.

    “We’re extremely disappointed that the current uncertainty around Covid restrictions has led to our decision to cancel Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch,” said Coca Cola New Zealand spokesperson Annette Chillingworth.

    “There are so many dedicated, talented people working hard behind the scenes year after year to bring our brilliant show to the big stage. We can only hope that we get back to some sort of normality in the coming months so our much-loved event can return in 2022.”

    The gala is an important fundraiser for Youthline and Coca Cola is working with the organisation to continue their support.

    New Zealand’s other Christmas in the Park, in Auckland Domain, was cancelled last month.

