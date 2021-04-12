Paying your rates bill by cheque not an option from April 30

Photo: Getty Images / File

Christchurch City Council will no longer accept cheques as a payment method from the end of this month.

Acting general manager resources Diane Brandish said the city council will not be accepting cheque payments from April 30, 2021, because the three major New Zealand banks are phasing out cheques in May and June of this year.

Brandish said there are other payment options available to residents.

"These include internet banking, telephone banking, automatic payment, credit card or in person with cash and eftpos at any council service centre.

"In addition to these options, rates can also be paid by monthly or quarterly direct debit.

"The advantage of a direct debit compared to an automatic payment is that the amount being paid doesn’t need to be adjusted every new rating year.

"Direct debits always take the exact amount being asked for on the rates demand, meaning residents never get behind on their rates.

To be sent a direct debit form, phone 03 941 8999 or 0800 800 169, or pick one up at the council's Hereford St civic offices or one of the other service centres.

Brandish said people using internet banking to pay the council need to ensure they are entering the correct particulars, code and reference to include the customer and invoice number.

"If choosing to pay rates by internet banking make sure to use the eight-digit reference number on the rates bill, starting with 73, in the particulars box to ensure the money goes against the correct property," she said.

Property owners in the city and on Banks Peninsula can register here to get their quarterly rates invoice and assessment notice via email, instead of through the post.