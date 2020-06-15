Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a car in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Colombo and Huxley Sts where the pedestrian was hit about 7am on Monday.

The pedestrian has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, a moped rider was transported to Christchurch Hospital this morning with serious injuries after crashing into an broken-down vehicle on the Southern Motorway.